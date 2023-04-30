Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Decreases By 18.9%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Altitude Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

