Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Rises By 20.1%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 180.27% and a negative return on equity of 256.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

