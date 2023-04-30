Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.15) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 84 ($1.05).

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 68.70 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 981.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.03 ($1.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($28,356.44). In other news, insider Carol Hui acquired 20,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,734.48). Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($28,356.44). Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Breedon Group

(Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Articles

