Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHBI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. 35,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,273. The stock has a market cap of $264.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,671.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $122,436. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

