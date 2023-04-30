Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.83.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $237.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average is $231.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

