Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,041 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,808,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

