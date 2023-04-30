Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,472 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ES opened at $77.61 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy



Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

