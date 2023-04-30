Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 28,036 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.20% of Viasat worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,352,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 295,238 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 970,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $8,079,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after buying an additional 257,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $291,573 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $44.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

