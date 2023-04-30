Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,148 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

