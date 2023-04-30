Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $551.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.09.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

