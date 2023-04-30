Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,160,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 132,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Stock Up 1.8 %

AXP stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.30. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

