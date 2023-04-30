Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 8,275 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 36,078 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 915,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,759,000 after purchasing an additional 130,395 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 606,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $145.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.