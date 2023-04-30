ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.