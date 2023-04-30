Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Down 24.9% in April

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SERA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,116. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 16,487.31%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

