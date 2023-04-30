Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.90. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $8,840,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 467,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 92,320 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

