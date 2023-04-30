Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,990.15

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 46% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $73,990.15 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,630.49 or 0.99925936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00028247 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $57,829.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.