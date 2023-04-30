Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,500 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 1,477,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 475.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SECYF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF remained flat at $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

