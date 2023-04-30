Secret Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,289.03 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. Secret has a market cap of $19.05 million and $10,289.03 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00143692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00063333 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00040066 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003403 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00638687 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,832.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

