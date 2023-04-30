Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of SCRYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 12,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,067. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

