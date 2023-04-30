S&CO Inc. Sells 9,357 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

