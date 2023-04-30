S&CO Inc. Sells 4,605 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,328 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,165.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,165.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,258 shares of company stock valued at $725,961 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

