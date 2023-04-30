S&CO Inc. Invests $238,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

