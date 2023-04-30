S&CO Inc. Has $943,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.30. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.33.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

