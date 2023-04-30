S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 256.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $143.69.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.