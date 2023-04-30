S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Payments Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 256.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $143.69.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.
Insider Transactions at Global Payments
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.