Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.17. 821,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,796. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 240.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

