ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 237,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ScanSource by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $693.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.13 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

