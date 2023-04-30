SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 3.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $260.89 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $358.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

