Savant Capital LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

