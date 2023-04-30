Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

