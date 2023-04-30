Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

