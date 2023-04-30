Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.77 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $37.77 million and $2,078.82 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.96 or 0.06520746 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00059680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

