Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $22.56 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 234.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 6.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 291,666 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,743,000 after acquiring an additional 833,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,988. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $60.05.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

