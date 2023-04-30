Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.73. 8,525,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

