Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,148,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,857,000 after buying an additional 88,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,754,000 after buying an additional 535,396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 235,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,908,000 after buying an additional 513,794 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,423,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 1,873,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

