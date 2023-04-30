Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 2,293 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after buying an additional 1,124,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after buying an additional 286,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,954,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,114,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

