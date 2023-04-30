Safe Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.64 or 0.00032967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $200.77 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00145037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00064187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.65288562 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.