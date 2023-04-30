Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sabre by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 861,574 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 847,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabre by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,614,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 259,563 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Sabre Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SABR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 13,380,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.