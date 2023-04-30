Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.30-$12.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of R stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 441,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ryder System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

