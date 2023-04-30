Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 184,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 38,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,498. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 9,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,818.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,184.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 9,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,184.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

