Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $25.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.