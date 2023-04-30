Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $152.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UHS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $150.35 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 400.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.