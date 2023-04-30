Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.98.

RCI.B opened at C$66.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.00. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$71.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

