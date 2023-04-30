Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $454.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.57. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $481.65.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

