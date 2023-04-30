Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Update

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.6 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSGUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

