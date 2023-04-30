Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in April

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of RKWBF remained flat at $235.50 during midday trading on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $291.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwool A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,717.50.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Further Reading

