Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-$12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $283.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

