Robert W. Baird Trims Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Target Price to $670.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

TMO opened at $554.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.07 and a 200 day moving average of $551.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

