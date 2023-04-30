Robert W. Baird Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $260.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

