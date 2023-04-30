Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVSB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

