Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.00.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on RVSB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
