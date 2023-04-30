Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $28,487.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 744,690 shares in the company, valued at $417,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $0.47 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 473.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

